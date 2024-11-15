Jared Kushner, US President-elect Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is seen as central to the incoming administration’s Middle East strategy, despite not likely taking a formal role within it, CNN reported on Friday, citing regional diplomats and Trump allies.

Although Kushner is unlikely to assume an official position, sources say he is expected to act as an outside adviser.

One source familiar with the situation and quoted by CNN said Kushner is “fully available” to brief and advise those handling Middle East issues, expressing optimism about making further progress under Trump’s leadership.

Both Kushner and Trump aim to build on the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates during Trump’s first term. Yet ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon complicate efforts to expand normalization between Israel and other Arab states.

Since leaving Washington in 2021, Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, have moved to Miami and largely stepped away from politics. Kushner now runs Affinity Partners, an investment fund backed by Gulf sovereign wealth funds. Despite his focus on business, Kushner has maintained ties with key Middle Eastern leaders, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), noted CNN.

While Kushner’s exact role remains unclear, there is consensus among diplomats, Trump officials, and regional leaders that his involvement will shape the administration’s Middle East approach.

“Having a texting relationship with MBS proved productive during the first term,” said a former Trump administration official. “It is hard to see how that channel is not used going forward.”

Earlier this week, Israel Hayom reported that Kushner has joined Trump to closely assist in the creation of the new administration.

In contrast to that report, The Financial Times reported last week that Kushner would not return to the White House, though it did note that the son-in-law could advise on Middle East policy.

Two years ago, Ivanka Trump, Kushner’s wife and the President-elect's daughter, announced that she and Kushner would be stepping back from politics to prioritize their children and family life.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she said at the time.

