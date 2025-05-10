An Israeli defense source quoted by Ynet emphasized on Friday that Israel plans to continue its attacks against the Houthis in Yemen.

"We will continue to strike the Houthis. We face no restrictions—the agreement between the Houthis and the Americans does not bind us—and they will pay," the source said.

The comments came after the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels once again fired a missile towards Israel on Friday afternoon. The missile was intercepted successfully by the American THAAD system.

Israeli officials cited in the report added that after the United States halted its strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, Israel intends to escalate its attacks in Yemen. The officials added that broader and more intense strikes are expected against additional targets.

Furthermore, according to the Ynet report, Israel is considering targeting Iranian assets as well. The sources stated that Iran will not emerge unscathed. One of Israel’s objectives is to destroy as many launchers as possible, expand attacks on infrastructure facilities and remaining ports, and completely demolish them.

Meanwhile, senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said in an interview with Qatar’s Al-Araby channel on Friday that the “operations in support of Gaza will continue, whether against Israel or in the Red Sea.”

He added, “The agreement with the United States does not cover the conflict with Israel. The US and Britain must pressure Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza. Israel has no choice but to halt its attacks on Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon. Any Israeli escalation will allow us to maintain a complete air blockade and maritime siege. Our operations will continue until the war of annihilation in Gaza is stopped.”

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced that the Houthis had agreed to stop attacking American vessels and the US had agreed, in turn, to stop attacks on the Houthis.

The rebels later stressed that while they had agreed to stop attacks on US targets, they would continue attacks on Israel.

Israel struck Houthi targets in Yemen twice this week in retaliation for a ballistic missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the IAF struck Sanaa International Airport in the Yemeni capital, completely destroying the airport that had been used by the Houthis to smuggle weapons into Yemen.

The strike on the Sanaa airport followed airstrikes on the Hodeidah Port on Monday.

