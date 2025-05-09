Sirens sounded in several regions of Israel on Friday due to a missile attack by the Houthis.

Alerts were reported as far north as Samaria and Tel Aviv. Ben-Gurion Airport, which was targeted earlier this week, sounded a warning siren as well.

The missile was intercepted successfully by the American THAAD system. One woman was reported injured while running to a shelter.

This is the second ballistic missile attack by the Houthis since the Israeli bombing of Sana'a Airport earlier this week. The Houthis have fired 29 ballistic missiles at Israel since the end of the ceasefire.