The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Friday evening that they struck several Hamas terrorists who were operating in the area of Jabalia, in northern Gaza.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to minimize the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

"The terrorist organizations systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip," they said.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said that terrorists who were captured in Rafah provided significant intelligence information that revealed the location of underground infrastructure in the area.

This facility served as living quarters and as an operational hub for key Hamas terrorists in the Shabura area of Rafah.

Soldiers from the Yahalom unit along with additional troops, under the command of the 188th Brigade, began an intelligence-guided operation during which they located the underground terrorist infrastructure — approximately one kilometer in length and situated about 25 meters deep.

Within the infrastructure, the soldiers located living quarters, bathrooms, a small kitchen, blast-proof doors, and several exit shafts. Upon completing their investigation of the site, the troops proceeded to dismantle the infrastructure.

During the operation, the troops entered additional terrorist infrastructure sites in the area, where they located weapons and military equipment. All the weapons were dismantled.

