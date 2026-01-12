Ministers and Knesset members from Israel’s national camp convened Monday for a special conference at the Knesset focused on shaping a strategic political plan for Gaza on the “day after" the war. The event is led by Knesset Constitution Committee Chair MK Simcha Rothman and Tkuma movement head Berale Crombie.

The conference brings together lawmakers alongside IDF veterans, residents of communities near Gaza, bereaved families, and families of hostages. Its stated goal is to present a long-term vision for Israel’s security, addressing issues such as encouraging emigration from Gaza, maintaining Israeli security control, demilitarizing the territory, preventing the resurgence of terrorism, and defining Israel’s desired “victory picture."

Organizers say the initiative aims to place a clear “political roadmap" on the Knesset’s agenda, enabling Israel to translate military achievements into lasting security.

Among the keynote speakers are Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Settlement Minister Orit Strock, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, and MK Amit Halevi. Also participating is attorney Taliq Gvili, mother of Ran Gvili, the last hostage held by Hamas.

During the conference, journalist Ayala Hasson is set to host a special discussion with former hostage Eitan Mor, who will recount his time in Hamas captivity. Rothman said ahead of the event that only a clear vision for Gaza would allow Israel to defeat its enemies and achieve “absolute victory," while Crombie stressed the need to move from conflict management to decisive long-term planning for the region’s future.