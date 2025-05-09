Soldiers operating in underground terrorist infrastructure IDF Spokesperson's Unit

During the 188th Brigade’s activities in the Rafah area, terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organization surrendered and were subsequently taken in for questioning by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency).

During the interrogation by the ISA, the terrorists provided significant intelligence information that revealed the location of underground infrastructure in the area. This facility served as living quarters and as an operational hub for key Hamas terrorists in the Shabura area of Rafah.

Dismantling of underground terrorist infrastructure in Rafah IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Soldiers from the Yahalom unit along with additional troops, under the command of the 188th Brigade, began an intelligence-guided operation during which they located the underground terrorist infrastructure — approximately one kilometer in length and situated about 25 meters deep.

Within the infrastructure, the soldiers located living quarters, bathrooms, a small kitchen, blast-proof doors, and several exit shafts. Upon completing their investigation of the site, the troops proceeded to dismantle the infrastructure.

Weapons located in Rafah IDF Spokesperson's Unit

During the operation, the troops entered additional terrorist infrastructure sites in the area, where they located weapons and military equipment. All the weapons were dismantled.

Underground terrorist infrastructure dismantled in Rafah IDF Spokesperson's Unit

