Deputy Minister Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit) spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the "Gaza - The Day After" conference at the Knesset and fiercely rejected its very existence.

"I protest the name of this conference - there is no 'day after Gaza.' My hunger for revenge has still not been satisfied. I want more revenge, I want more blood from the enemy who slaughtered our children, raped our women, and burned our homes."

"There is no day after Gaza," Cohen repeated, and explained: "There is settlement which equals security, there are prices in the land, the soil, their holy of holies, where we must hit the enemy. And therefore, Gaza does not and will not have a day after. We must kill all the terrorists there and deport the rest. I am pushing for this with all my might."

Regarding the law enforcement operations in the village of Tarabin in the Negev, he stated: "As a Negev resident, the true test is the day-to-day, not the emergencies. Time will tell if it succeeded or not. It's too bad that this operation ended; it needed to last much longer and become a regular operation. I commend such an operation."