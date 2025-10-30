Miklós Szánthó, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights in Hungary, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News at the International Pro-Israel Summit in Budapest about Hungary's continued pro-Israel stance even as other European countries turn against the Jewish State.

Szánthó said that he believes that "Hungary is the last remaining ally within the European Union of Israel, and Hungary, Budapest, is a safe haven, an island of freedom for Jews and for [all] people, for [all] commonsense people here in Hungary. What we do experience and what we do see here from a European perspective is that Western European political leaders, the globalists, including leaders of Brussels, began to wage an anti-Zionist, antisemitic campaign against Israel and against the Jewish cause, and they are targeting Hungary as well, because Prime Minister Viktor Orban stands shoulder to shoulder with Prime Minister Netanyahu and with President Donald Trump if it comes to peace and security in our regions."

He added that 'what we are doing here in Hungary is to back the cause of Israel. That's why we block and stop every and each initiative in the UN or within the EU that would harm the interests of Israel."

When asked if there is any hope of changing the anti-Israel cimate in Europe, Szánthó said that he would "try to stay politically correct," because "the situation is extremely complicated, because while Hungary defends its borders and we are trying to [protect] our country from mass illegal migration, Western European countries decided to bring hundreds of thousands or even millions of migrants to their countries, to France, to Germany, to Italy, to Spain, with a Muslim background."

He noted that this has resulted in the strengthening of the so-called red-green alliance, "an alliance of the Islamist forces and neo-Marxist progressive forces all around Western Europe, because those leftist or progressive parties, they think that they can harvest or gain the votes of those migrants. They handle them as a potential pool of voters to keep them to keep those parties in power. The problem is that what we are already witnessing in Germany, in the Netherlands, in Austria as well, that after a time, those politicians or political forces with a migration background, they will establish their very own political parties."

He stated that the situation is extremely difficult because "left-wing progressive liberal parties are trying to do gestures to the pro-Palestinian, terrorist, anti-Israeli movements in order to gain the votes of their citizens with a migration background. But the real problem will come when those ones will establish their own ethnic or religious parties in France, in Germany, in Israel, and that will pose a real threat to the Western European political system."

The Hungarian government supports US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, which facilitated the return of all of the living hostages who remained captive in Gaza after two years. "Hungary has always stood for peace, and that is why it's fantastic news that there is Donald Trump in the White House, because his efforts are focused on bringing a ceasefire and peace to the Middle East, and to bring ceasefire and peace to Ukraine, what is very important for us, for Hungarians," Szánthó said.

Despite the Trump Administration's efforts, Szánthó sees Europe as playing a counterproductive role in efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East. "The problem is that the globalist forces, for example, the European Union leaders, Brussels, while they are supporting and escalating the war in Ukraine, they are the ones who are trying to defend the terrorists and supporting terrorists that are fighting a war against Israel. So the problem is that there is a leader, a new leader in the White House who tries to bring peace to every and each conflict globally, all around the world, including, of course, the Middle East. And he tries to stop the terror against Israel. And he also tries to bring peace to Ukraine. But there are other political forces, mostly progressive and left-wing neo-Marxist forces that are trying to sabotage those peace efforts. But our hope is that Trump, together with leaders like Prime Minister Netanyahu, or Prime Minister Viktor Orban, they will be able to bring peace and security to those nations."

"So I do not have any trust if it comes to Brussels, but I do have trust if it comes to Donald Trump," he said.