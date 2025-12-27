The European Union on Saturday criticized Israel's recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, insisting that recognition of Somalia's territorial integrity is "key for peace and stability" in the region.

"On 26 December, Israel recognised Somaliland as an independent state," the EU stated.

"The European Union reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia pursuant of its constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations. This is key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region.

"The EU encourages meaningful dialogue between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia to resolve long standing differences."

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has enjoyed effective autonomy and relative peace and stability, but has failed to receive recognition from any other country besides Israel.