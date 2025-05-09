Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Hossein Salami warned on Thursday that Iran would retaliate against Israel and the US should the two countries strike Iran.

"I’m issuing a serious warning: if you make one wrong move, we will open up the gates of hell on you," said Salami, as quoted by Iran International.

"Sit down and stay in your place ... we have made extensive preparations. These are serious warnings to Zionist officials, to US officials. The criminal Prime Minister of the Zionist regime talks a lot these days, threatens Iran," he added.

"If you make a mistake, we’ll act on you in a way that you forget the True Promise 1 and 2," he said, in reference to Iran’s attacks on Israel last year.

"Don't count on THAAD. Every time you fire a projectile, we will fire more than you," Salami threatened.

The threats come amid renewed tensions over Iran’s nuclear program. While the US and Iran held three rounds of talks recently, a planned fourth round of negotiations was postponed without a new date announced.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that Iran has a choice when it comes to its nuclear program: Blow up its nuclear facilities peacefully or blow them up viciously.

In an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump was asked whether the US has given Iran a choice between turning over its nuclear centrifuges and uranium or “get bombed” and replied, “It’s that simple.”

“I would much prefer a strong, verified deal where we actually blow them up… or just de-nuke them,” he said, in an apparent reference to Iran’s nuclear centrifuges.

“There are only two alternatives there, blow them up nicely or blow them up viciously,” Trump stated.

Salami’s threats also follow a warning from Defense Minister Israel Katz, who on Thursday directed a pointed message to the Iranian regime, which he accused of funding, arming, and operating the Houthi terrorist organization.

"I warn the Iranian leadership: the era of proxies is over, and the axis of evil has collapsed. You bear direct responsibility. What we did to Hezbollah in Beirut, to Hamas in Gaza, to [former Syrian President Bashar Al-]Assad in Damascus, and to the Houthis in Yemen – we will do to you in Tehran. We will not allow anyone to harm Israel – and those who harm us will be severely harmed," Katz stated.