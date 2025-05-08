Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning to Iran on Thursday morning, asserting that Israel will not hesitate to respond to any Houthi attacks on its territory.

"Israel must be capable of defending itself independently against any threat and enemy. This has been true in the past and will remain so in the future. The Houthis will suffer heavy blows from Israel if they continue to fire at us. The IDF is prepared for any mission," Katz stated.

He also directed a pointed message to the Iranian regime, which he accused of funding, arming, and operating the Houthi terrorist organization.

"I warn the Iranian leadership: the era of proxies is over, and the axis of evil has collapsed. You bear direct responsibility. What we did to Hezbollah in Beirut, to Hamas in Gaza, to [former Syrian President Bashar al-]Assad in Damascus, and to the Houthis in Yemen – we will do to you in Tehran. We will not allow anyone to harm Israel – and those who harm us will be severely harmed," Katz concluded.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced at the White House, during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, that the United States would immediately cease attacks against the Houthis in Yemen.

"The Houthis told us they don't want to fight anymore," Trump said. "They said they would no longer attack ships, and we will honor their promise. That was the goal we wanted to achieve."

However, following Trump's statement, senior Houthi officials declared they would continue operations against Israel.

Later, Trump added in a conversation with reporters at the White House that he trusts the Houthis' word.

"We reached a very good outcome with the Houthis, and we respect their word. They gave a commitment, and we also dealt with other countries close to them and with their representatives, and we respect everyone's words. We'll see what happens. But I believe and hope this is behind us, and that they will leave those ships alone," Trump said.