The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, vowed on Saturday to reach "the enemy" far and near, Reuters reported.

"Today, we are facing an all-out battle with the enemy," Salami said at a ceremony in the southern Gulf port city of Bandar Abbas, where the Guards' navy unveiled a new ship named "Abu Mahdi" and 100 missile launchers.

"We need to defend our national interests to wherever they extend," he added. "It will be harmful for the enemy to be found near and at a half distant. They should stay away from this area."

The Guards’ navy, he said, had made a "brilliant leap in its offensive and defensive powers" to challenge the world’s naval powers.

While Salami did not name the enemy, 22 nations recently agreed to participate in a US-led coalition to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement.

Last week, a group of 13 countries, led by the United States, warned the Houthi rebels of unspecified consequences unless they halt their attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have upped their attacks in the region since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Yahya Sare'e, the military spokesman for the Houthi terrorist organization, claimed on Wednesday that the group attacked a ship that refused the Houthis' orders to stop and was on its way to Israel.

Days earlier, it was revealed that US helicopters sank three Houthi boats in the Red Sea. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the container ship Maersk Hangzhou issued a second distress call in less than 24 hours reporting being under attack by four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats.

The Houthi rebels have threatened to attack any vessels heading to Israeli ports unless food and medicine were allowed into the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, an Iranian warship, the Alborz, entered the Red Sea through the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait.