Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, threatened Israel, the US, and the West during a large military exercise in Tehran.

During his address, Salami said that there is no military force, including that of the US, the European nations, or the "small and temporary Zionist entity," even if they are put together, that could stand against a Muslim army that is armed with faith, Jihad, and the will to die for Allah.

Salami noted that "Palestine," Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, Iraq, and the rest of the Muslim world are fighting the "forces of heresy, the Zionist entity, and its western allies, and history is shaped by military campaigns.

"We call on them (the Jews) to learn history since they won't find the possibility of Muslim surrender. The fate of the enemies today will be like that of those during the raid on Khaybar," Salami said, referring to the massacre of Jews in the city of Khaybar in the Arabian peninsula by Muhammad's army in 629.

Salami added: "We will fight you to the end, we will not allow you to control the destiny of the Muslims.