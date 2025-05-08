Palestinian Authority leader Mohammad Mustafa has claimed that Israel bears direct responsibility for what he called a "deliberate humanitarian disaster" in Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference in Ramallah, Mustafa referred to Israel as "the occupying power" and charged it with causing prolonged famine and blocking humanitarian aid from reaching the population.

He called on the UN and its Secretary-General to intervene immediately, urging the invocation of Article 99, Chapter 15 of the UN Charter, which allows the Secretary-General to bring to the Security Council's attention any matter that could threaten international peace and security.

“Gaza has become a famine-stricken area,” Mustafa claimed, stressing the urgent need to lift restrictions and unblock aid routes.

He also urged all UN member states to provide political and logistical support to end the blockade, ensure the delivery of aid, and engage international legal institutions to hold Israel accountable.

His remarks come amid mounting reports of deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, ongoing IDF operations in southern Gaza, and renewed international efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement.

However, Mustafa conveniently ignored the fact that the Hamas terror group continues to control humanitarian aid entering Gaza, stealing around half of all aid brought into the terror-controlled enclave.