Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister-elect of the Palestinian Authority, wrote to Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas to formally accept the mandate of forming a new government.

In his letter, he stated that the Palestinians in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza were facing Israeli aggression and settler terrorism and that there would be no state without Gaza or in which Gaza was disconnected from ‘the West Bank and Jerusalem’.

He stated that Israeli aggression requires unity and continued political and diplomatic activities in both Arabic and international forums as part of additional cycles of resistance on the way to freedom and independence, led by the PLO.

The political goal the government will work towards will be establishing a free and independent Palestinian state within the June 4th, 1967 borders, with its capital in eastern Jerusalem, and allowing refugees to return according to legitimate international decisions.

He concluded the letter by writing: “God have mercy on our martyrs, grant recovery to the injured, and freedom to the imprisoned.”

The letter makes no mention of Palestinian terrorism in general or the October 7th massacre in particular.