Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Mustafa on Tuesday accused Israel of opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state and waging an economic war against the Palestinian Arab population through what he described as a financial siege.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting in Ramallah, Mustafa stressed that efforts are ongoing to secure the release of PA funds withheld by Israel, which he described as essential for economic stability in the Palestinian Authority.

On the diplomatic front, Mustafa referred to an international conference held recently in New York, which voiced support for the establishment of a Palestinian state. He called the event a significant milestone.

According to Mustafa, several world leaders subsequently contacted PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas to express their intention to recognize a Palestinian state during the upcoming UN General Assembly session in September.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the PA cabinet called on the international community to use all available means of pressure to halt the spread of hunger in Gaza and to resume large-scale entry of aid trucks into the territory.