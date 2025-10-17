On Thursday, Palestinian Authority cabinet leader Mohammad Mustafa unveiled a comprehensive plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip. The proposal outlines 56 projects across 18 sectors, including housing, social services, infrastructure, economy, and governance.

During a meeting in his Ramallah office, attended by around 100 representatives from international organizations and diplomats, Mustafa announced that the total budget required for the reconstruction effort is $67 billion.

Mustafa outlined a three-phase approach for the project. Phase 1 would require $3.5 billion over the next six months. Phase 2 would need $30 billion over the course of three years, and Phase 3 would allocate the remaining funds over several additional years.

Mustafa called on the international community to support the initiative, emphasizing, “Gaza’s recovery must be led by Palestinians, with backing from Arab nations and global partners. Beyond rebuilding, we must restore hope, dignity, and stability to the Palestinian people.”

He further stated that the plan aims to transform Gaza from a besieged territory into an integral part of the “State of Palestine,” in alignment with UN resolutions and the New York Declaration. Once a ceasefire is stabilized, the government will focus on clearing debris, restoring essential infrastructure, providing financial aid, revitalizing the banking and education systems, and offering psychological support to victims.

On matters of security and governance, Mustafa stressed that these should be determined by a national authority and directly tied to Palestinian institutions. He also pointed out that any temporary international presence in Gaza would require UN Security Council approval and must operate under Palestinian sovereignty.

An international conference is expected to take place soon in Egypt to mobilize resources and foster global cooperation in implementing the plan.