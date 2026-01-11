Over the weekend, several security situation assessments were held in the IDF, led by the Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, amid the latest developments in Iran.

"We are monitoring developments in Iran," the IDF stated, emphasizing that "the protests are an internal Iranian matter." However, it was further stated that "the IDF is prepared for defense and continuously improving its capabilities and operational readiness."

"We will know how to respond with strength if necessary. The IDF will do everything required to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF's statement read.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the ongoing protests in Iran during a cabinet meeting and said: "We are supporting the brave and courageous citizens of Iran - and when the regime falls, we will do good and joint things for both nations."

He also added: "We all hope that the Persian nation will soon be freed from the yoke of tyranny. And when that day comes, Israel and Iran will return to being loyal partners in building a future of prosperity and peace."

The IDF's preparations come as the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, threatened that the Islamic Republic would launch attacks on Israel if the US intervenes militarily in the widespread protests against the Ayatollahs' regime.

"Any American attack on our territory will result in an attack on Israel and US bases in the region," Ghalibaf claimed.