Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa confirmed on Wednesday evening that indirect talks are being held between his country and the State of Israel, aimed at what he described as "calming the situation and preventing loss of control."

He made the remarks during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron as part of his visit to Paris.

Al-Sharaa’s statements confirm an earlier report by the Reuters news agency, which stated that the United Arab Emirates is acting as a mediator between Jerusalem and Damascus. According to three sources familiar with the matter, the talks are focusing on security, intelligence, and mutual confidence-building.

One source stated that the contacts began following the Syrian President’s visit to the UAE on April 13 and are currently centered around "technical matters." The source said that all possible issues are on the table, but a Syrian security source emphasized that the talks pertain solely to "counterterrorism."

The Syrian source clarified that military issues, particularly those related to IDF operations on Syrian soil, are not being discussed in the framework of these talks.