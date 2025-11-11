US President Donald Trump said on Monday his administration is working with Israel to get along with Syria.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House, Trump said, “People say he’s had a rough past. We’ve all had a rough past.”

Trump added that he gets along well with Sharaa, expressing confidence that he will be able to do the job.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting between Sharaa and Trump that the US affirmed its support to reach a security deal between Israel and Syria.

Recently, al-Sharaa told reporters in Damascus that ongoing negotiations with Israel on a security pact could lead to results "in the coming days"

Sharaa stated that if the security pact is successful, it could lead to “additional agreements”, but also clarified that a normalization or peace deal with Israel are not on the table at this time.

An August report stated that the Trump administration is actively working to broker a preliminary security understanding between Israel and Syria ahead of the United Nations General Assembly meeting this month.