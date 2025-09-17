Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told reporters in Damascus on Wednesday that ongoing negotiations with Israel on a security pact could lead to results "in the coming days", according to the Reuters news agency.

Sharaa described the security pact as a "necessity" and said it would need to respect Syria's airspace and territorial unity and be monitored by the United Nations.

The Syrian President stressed that there is no pressure from Washington on Damascus to reach a deal with Israel.

Sharaa stated that if the security pact is successful, it could lead to “additional agreements”, but also clarified that a normalization or peace deal with Israel are not on the table at this time.

On Tuesday, Axios reported that Israel has presented the new Syrian government with a comprehensive and detailed proposal for a new security agreement. Sources quoted in the report said that the plan includes a detailed map of the proposed security zones stretching from Damascus, southwest to the Israeli border.

While Syria has not yet formally responded to the Israeli proposal, which was made several weeks ago, they are reportedly working on a counterproposal, according to the Axios report.

A recent report stated that the Trump administration is actively working to broker a preliminary security understanding between Israel and Syria ahead of the United Nations General Assembly meeting this month.