Syria and Israel are holding secret negotiations through the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported, quoting three people familiar with the matter.

The indirect contacts are focused mainly on security and intelligence issues, as well as building confidence between the two governments.

According to one of the sources the initiative began shortly after Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa visited the UAE last month, adding that there is "no limit" to potential matters under discussion. Another source, however, said the talks are strictly security-related, with a focus on counterterrorism, and that the IDF's activities are not under discussion at this time.

Reuters was unable to obtain comment from the countries' governments.