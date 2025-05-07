A joint investigation team from the Shin Bet (ISA) and Israel Police's Lahav 433 Unit urgently contacted the IDF on Tuesday, demanding clarification as to why the IDF revealed the identity of one of Hamas' Nukhba terrorists, Kan Reshet Bet reported Wednesday morning.

The terrorist in question participated in the October 7 massacre and held hostages.

According to the investigative team, which tracks and interrogates terrorists from Hamas' elite unit, the publication of the terrorist's identity harms and disrupts the investigation, and is in contradiction to an existing gag order.

On Tuesday, an IDF spokesperson revealed the terrorist's photo and name, saying that he surrendered in Rafah and that he had both participated in the massacre and held hostages. The investigative team were amazed to see the terrorist's face and name revealed.

Previously, a decision had been made, based on investigative considerations, not to disclose which Nukhba operatives were currently in Israeli custody, in order to maintain operational ambiguity.

The team also raised legal concerns, warning that the exposure could compromise future legal proceedings. Specifically, it could invalidate the process of conducting a lineup in which hostages are asked to identify their captors, since the suspect’s image is now widely circulated. Such circumstances could allow defense attorneys to argue that identifications were influenced by prior exposure to media reports.

A military source acknowledged the incident, admitting it was a “mistake” and emphasized the need for the IDF to coordinate all future disclosures with the investigative bodies. The source added that this was an isolated case and that lessons will be learned and protocols tightened.