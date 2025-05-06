A few weeks ago, during an 188th Brigade operation under the command of the 36th Division in Rafah's Shabura neighborhood, a Hamas platoon commander who participated in the October 7th Massacre and was in charge of holding several Israeli hostages, who were released, as well as a commander in Hamas's sniper array, surrendered and were apprehended.

Troops found several knives on the terrorists.

During the terrorists' interrogation by the Shin Bet, they gave valuable intelligence about the location of significant terrorist infrastructure in the area.

A few weeks ago, the IDF completed the encirclement of Rafah. The forces are continuing to operate in the area and are expected to spread out into additional areas and neighborhoods.

So far, the 188th Brigade Combat Team under the command of the 36th Division has found and destroyed dozens of weapons and terrorist infrastructure and eliminated dozens of terrorists.