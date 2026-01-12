חסאם אלאסטל נוטל אחריות לחיסול ללא קרדיט

Hussam al-Astal, the commander of an anti-Hamas armed militia that operates in the eastern Khan Yunis area, published a video in which he claims that his men eliminated the head of the investigations department in Hamas's Khan Yunis police.

The assassination occurred when the department head was shot at close range, close to his home in the Hamas-controlled al-Mawasi area. Hamas initially blamed the Shin Bet for the elimination.

In the recorded video, Hussam al-Astal shows off a gun that he claims was taken from the target. He harshly calls out Hamas and claims, "This is a man who harmed civilians, tortured and killed, and made the lives of the residents a nightmare. Anyone who works with Hamas is putting their lives at risk. We are no longer responsible for their lives."

He added, "We call on the families in Gaza: disavow your children who work with Hamas. Whoever continues serving in their ranks will be exposed to assassination. Hamas is finished, and death is on its way for anyone who hurts people."

Al-Astal called on civilians to reach the "humanitarian zone," which is controlled by the militias, and claimed that it will soon undergo rehabilitation. According to the militia leader, "Whoever wishes to join us, come. We will welcome all those who respect Gaza and hate Hamas. Don't be afraid of them; they will fear us."