The murderous terrorist organization Hamas sharply criticized US President Donald Trump following his remarks accusing Hamas of taking the humanitarian aid that enters the Gaza Strip.

In its statement, Hamas claimed that Trump’s words were a “strange repetition of the lies of Netanyahu’s terrorist government” and aligned with Israel’s policy, which “uses starvation as a weapon of war.”

The statement further noted that Trump’s claims contradict reports from the United Nations and human rights organizations operating in the Gaza Strip. According to Hamas, Trump should “not settle for asking Netanyahu to allow a small amount of food into Gaza, but rather take a responsible stance that respects international humanitarian law.”

Hamas called on the US administration to “correct its position and cease providing support for the crime of genocide and the starvation policy implemented by the occupation in Gaza.”