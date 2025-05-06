Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday urged the United States to avoid "unrealistic" positions in order to reach a deal on Tehran's nuclear program.

Speaking with European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and quoted by AFP, Araghchi said Tehran is capable of addressing concerns "related to the possibility of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons".

He added that "reaching an agreement is fully within reach" provided the US avoids "unrealistic and illogical positions".

The Iranian Foreign Minister’s comments come as diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran suffered another setback. A planned fourth round of negotiations, which was to take place in Rome over the weekend, was postponed without a new date announced.

The postponement came despite the fact that last week, after the third round of talks between the US and Iran, a US official told Axios that the talks “were positive and productive. There is still much to do, but further progress was made on getting to a deal."

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump declared that only the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program would be acceptable to him.

Speaking in a televised interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," Trump clarified, “Total dismantlement. Yes, that is all I would accept.”

He added, “I want Iran to be really successful, really great, really fantastic. The only thing they can’t have is a nuclear weapon.”

Trump has repeatedly said he prefers to solve the nuclear standoff with Iran through a deal, but has also not ruled out military action against Iran.

Last week, Trump expressed optimism that a deal could be reached between the US and Iran on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

"On the Iran situation, I think we're doing very well. I think a deal is going to be made there. That's going to happen. Pretty soon it's going to happen,” Trump told reporters.

“We'll have something without having to start dropping bombs all over the place," he added.