US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed optimism that a deal could be reached between the US and Iran on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

"On the Iran situation, I think we're doing very well. I think a deal is going to be made there. That's going to happen. Pretty soon it's going to happen,” Trump told reporters.

“We'll have something without having to start dropping bombs all over the place," he added.

Trump’s comments follow a third round of talks between the US and Iran which were held in Oman on Saturday. The sides agreed to reconvene on May 3.

A US official told Axios that the talks “were positive and productive. There is still much to do, but further progress was made on getting to a deal."

A senior American source confirmed that discussions would continue next week in Europe.

Trump has repeatedly said he prefers to solve the nuclear standoff with Iran through a deal, but has also not ruled out military action against Iran.

Two weeks ago, the US President said that, if military action is required to thwart Iran’s nuclear program, Israel will be involved and even lead the effort.

“With Iran, if it requires military, we’re going to have military. Israel will be the leader of that. But nobody leads us, we do what we want to do,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

Asked what his deadline would be for Iran to reach a deal, the President replied, “I can’t really be specific, but when you start talks, you know if they’re going along well or not, and I would say the conclusion would be when I think they’re not going along well."

Previously, the US President warned Iran that "if they don't make a deal, there will be bombing — and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before."

On Friday, in an interview with Time Magazine, Trump said that it is possible to reach a nuclear agreement with Iran even without attacking the nuclear facilities.

He stated that he is willing to resort to a military strike if necessary, but is also ready to have a direct conference with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to avoid war.