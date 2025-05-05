The Houthi military spokesperson in Yemen, Yahya Saree, threatened on Sunday evening to impose a "comprehensive aerial blockade on Israel," following the group's launch of a missile that struck Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday morning.

He warned the move will be carried out "through repeated strikes on airports, primarily Ben Gurion Airport."

Additionally, he called on international airlines to cease flying to Israel.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared remarks made by US President Donald Trump about a month and a half ago regarding the need to exact a price from the Houthis, emphasizing that Israel will strike not only the Houthis but also their backers in Iran.

"President Trump is absolutely right! Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror master," Netanyahu wrote.

The Israel Air Force’s inquiry into its failure to intercept the missile which landed near Ben Gurion Airport found that the source of the failure was a technical error in the interceptor missile, and not in the Arrow system battery, Kan 11 News reported.

The inquiry found that the first interceptor did not operate as expected due to a technical error, and the second interceptor, which was launched by the American THAAD system, missed its target.