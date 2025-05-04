Many airlines announced today (Sunday) flight cancellations to Israel following the Houthi missile strike in the area of Ben Gurion Airport that injured multiple civilians.

Among the companies that canceled their flights:

Wizz Air suspended all its flights to Israel until Tuesday morning.

Lufthansa Group, which includes Lufthansa, Austrian, Swiss, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, canceled its flights for today.

Air France canceled its flights to Israel.

Air Europa canceled its flights to Israel, including a flight that was on the tarmac in Madrid before takeoff.

United Airlines postponed the next flight from Ben Gurion Airport to Newark and returned the crew to the US.

ITA canceled its flights to Israel.

In addition, an Air India flight that was en route to Israel turned around and returned to India after reaching Jordanian airspace. A British Airways flight has been delayed on the ground in London for two hours, and it is not yet clear whether it will take off today.

The Israel Airports Authority announced that takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion Airport have returned to normal, but there are concerns that the impact will be long-term.