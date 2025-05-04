Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared a post by US President Donald Trump from a month and a half ago, in which he warned that Iran would be held responsible for attacks by the Houthis.

"President Trump is absolutely right! Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror master," Netanyahu wrote.

In his post from March, the US President wrote: "Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from and are created by Iran. Any further attack or retaliation by the 'Houthis' will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there. Iran has played "the innocent victim" of rogue terrorists from which they've lost control, but they haven't lost control. They're dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, "Intelligence." Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of Iran, and Iran will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!"

Earlier in the day, during a meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides of Cyprus, who arrived in Israel in a show of solidarity just hours after the Houthi attack, Netanyahu stressed: "We and the entire world are under threat by the Houthis. We will not stand it, and we will take a strong counter-measure against them, and we will always remember that they acted with the guidance and the support of their partner, Iran.