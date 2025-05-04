The Air Force inquiry into its failure to intercept a missile in Yemen, which landed near Ben-Gurion International Airport on Sunday morning, found that the source of the failure was a technical error in the interceptor missile, and not in the Hetz system battery, Kan News reported.

The inquiry found that the first interceptor did not operate as expected due to a technical error, and the second interceptor, which was launched by the American THAAD system, missed its target.

The IAF emphasized that there was no error in the function of the battery itself during the incident.