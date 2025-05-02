At a security discussion held on Friday evening led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a decision was made to expand IDF operations in the Gaza Strip.

During the discussion, senior IDF officials presented the political echelon with a plan to increase the military pressure on Hamas, which includes seizing territories similar to what was done in Rafah. The plans also involve isolating areas in the Strip, locating and eliminating terrorists above and below ground, and ultimately maintaining an IDF presence in those areas, effectively conquering them in order to pressure Hamas into softening its stance in the negotiations on a hostage release deal.

As part of the plans to intensify combat in the Strip, the mobilization of reservists will also be expanded. According to a Ynet report, the reservist forces to be deployed will be divided into two: battalions that will take an offensive and forward role in missions deep within Gazan territory, and brigades that will replace regular brigades descending into the Gaza Strip to spearhead the new operation.

The plans will be approved at a Security Cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday. This is not a broad maneuver or a full conquering of the Strip but rather another "step" in the fighting, aimed at maintaining leverage for a deal.

An Israeli official commented on the reports, stating, "At the conclusion of the discussion at Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence this evening, no decision has yet been made regarding the expansion of combat in the Gaza Strip. Security officials presented the political echelon with various options, but no final decision has been reached. The Cabinet will convene on Sunday to discuss and make decisions on the matter."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)