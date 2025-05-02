Missile fired from Yemen, sirens sounded in Haifa, the Amakim region and the Galilee

The IDF said on Friday morning that it has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, and that aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Moments later, sirens were sounded in Haifa, Wadi Ara and the Galilee regions of northern Israel.

The IDF said that "an interceptor was launched toward the missile and the results of the interception are under review. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Magen David Adom reported that no calls were received about casualties, except for one case of a man who was injured on the way to shelter.