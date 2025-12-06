The third weekend of the Israel Police's Operation New Order in the Negev ended with the arrest of 45 suspects, the seizure of stolen military weapons and ammunition, a drone carrying handguns and magazines, and drugs.

The operation is being carried out at the initiative of the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and the police commissioner, Commissioner Daniel Levi.

Hundreds of Southern District police officers participated, including many special units, the police air force, dogs, horses, and motorcycle officers. The forces were commanded by Commissioner Chaim Bublil, commander of the Southern District.

On Thursday, during a search of a family compound in Tel Sheva, suspects tried to prevent officers from entering and attacked them. During the search, parts of military weapons, drugs, and tens of thousands of shekels in cash were seized. Police arrested four men in their 20s in connection with the incident. Additionally, suspicious drone was located, which carried nine handguns and 19 magazines.

In addition, a large-scale altercation erupted between two feuding families, following a dispute originating in a children's quarrel and a murder that occurred several years ago. The forces raided both family compounds, fired shots into the air to restore order, and arrested seven suspects.