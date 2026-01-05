The command center at the Negev Air Force base in southern Israel detected a drone flying over the base for several minutes.

This is one of the most sensitive Air Force bases, and the event, which occurred over the weekend, raised serious concerns.

According to a report on i24NEWS, IDF forces were called to the scene, and after a search, a 21-year-old suspect was located in possession of the drone's remote control. The young man was taken in questioning, during which he claimed, "I was filming streams, I live nearby."

Despite his claims, all avenues of investigation are being explored, including the suspicion of espionage for Iran. Due to the base's security sensitivity, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) is involved in the investigation.

Negev Air Force base is considered a sensitive strategic target and has faced security threats over the years. In recent years, there have been several espionage attempts at the base.

Sources at the Nevatim Air Force base reported that this is part of a larger phenomenon. According to the sources, hostile drones have been penetrating the base from areas near Ara'ara, filming strategic locations including pilots' residences, military structures, soldiers, and their families.

The Air Force noted that various measures are being taken to address this issue, but so far no effective solution has been found.

Israel Police stated that reports on such incidents are received one or two days late, making it difficult to take enforcement action in real time.