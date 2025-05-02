The IDF on Friday afternoon issued advance warning after a missile was launched from Yemen towards Israeli territory.

"Aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat," the warning read. "The public is instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the Home Front Command.'

Minutes later, sirens sounded in numerous areas of northern Israel, including Akko (Acre), Haifa, Samaria, Nazareth, the "Krayot" near Haifa, and Wadi Ara.

A powerful explosion was heard in central Israel and Jerusalem following the missile's interception.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in northern Israel, a missile was launched from Yemen," the IDF said. "An interceptor was launched toward the missile and the results of the interception are under review. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that no one was injured due to the missile, though one woman suffered injuries while running for shelter.

Earlier on Friday, the IAF intercepted a missile headed towards Israel, outside of Israeli territory. Sirens sounded in various areas in northern Israel, and one fragment fell in a preschool in MIshmar Ha'aemek.