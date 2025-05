The annual International Bible Quiz for youth kicked off in Jerusalem, as part of Israel's Independence Day celebrations.

The event is attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, and Education Ministry Director General Meir Shimoni.

Competing in the Bible Contest are:

Shira Kahan (Israel)

Adir Blatner (Israel)

Yehuda Goren (Israel)

Elad Yanir (Israel)

Yehoshua Yaffeh (USA)

Ilan Ram (USA)

Ariel Mans (USA)

Eitan Rosenstock (USA)

Shaina Noodleman (South Africa)

Chaya Simmons (South Africa)

Eliana Sussman (South Africa)

Rivka Rowe (Britain)

Anat Esther Shimrit Amos (Mexico)

Noam Wolf (Canada)

Ruth Orfelli (Panama)

Tamar Shabtai (Panama)