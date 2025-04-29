A UAV that was launched from the east was intercepted by the IAF on Tuesday evening.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the UAV was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

‏No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Early Sunday morning, sirens were sounded in the Dead Sea and Arava regions following the firing of a missile from Yemen.

The IDF said, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the areas of the Arava and the Dead Sea, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted."

It added that the missile was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Early Saturday morning, the Houthi rebels in Yemen launched another missile toward Israeli territory, but it was intercepted before crossing into Israeli airspace.

Preliminary alerts were activated on the Home Front Command app in several areas across the country, including Gush Dan, Jerusalem, the Shfela, and the south. However, actual sirens were only triggered in Be'er Sheva and the area.

Early Wednesday morning, the IDF identified the launch of a missile from Yemen towards Israeli territory.

Moments later, sirens sounded in Haifa, Nahariya, Acre and many other towns across northern Israel. Residents of the area reported hearing explosions.

Later, the IDF said that one missile was launched from Yemen, an interceptor was launched toward the missile, and the missile was most likely successfully intercepted.