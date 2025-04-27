Sirens were sounded early Sunday morning in the Dead Sea and Arava regions following the firing of a missile from Yemen.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "The IDF has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat."

"The public is instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the Home Front Command," it added.

In a subsequent update, the IDF said, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago the areas of the Arabah and the Dead Sea, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted."

It added that the missile was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.