Forest fires mostly contained as battle to extinguish them continues

The wildfires which burned in central Israel, the coastal plains, and the Jerusalem area throughout Wednesday are now contained, a Judea Regional Council spokesperson said Thursday morning.

Following a situational assessment, it was decided that school buses would run as usual, and all educational institutions will operate as usual.

The fire is now under control, although firefighters are still working in a number of locations to extinguish the flames. Firefighting planes are also working to prevent the fire from reigniting.

As of now, an estimated 10,000 dunam in the Judea Region alone were burned.

"We reiterate: Follow instructions and avoid lighting fires in open areas," the spokesperson stressed.

The Fire and Rescue Service reported that 71 firefighting teams are still working to extinguish the fires blazing in a number of locations in the Eshta'ol, Beit Meir, Mesilat Zion, Moshav Tarum, and Sha'ar Hagai areas near Jerusalem.

Throughout the entire night, firefighters worked intensely at all active fires to distance the flames from populated areas.

Six firefighting planes are working to prevent the fire from spreading or reigniting. Thus far, no one has been killed in the fire, and only light damage has been caused to property. Two firefighters injured Wednesday by the smoke were transferred for medical care.

"We reiterate: The public should avoid visiting the site until the fire is extinguished, and should follow the instructions of the security and rescue forces," the statement read.

JNF-KKL reported that its employees worked the entire night alongside the Fire and Rescue Service to prevent the flames from spreading in the Eshta'ol and Tzora forests and the Jerusalem hills.

"As of now, there are still places where the fire is burning, and teams are working on the ground to extinguish the sites of the fire," the group said. "In addition, foresters worked with the Home Front Command during the night to create a buffer zone, in coordination with local foresters."

"The public is asked to follow instructions and not visit these forests."