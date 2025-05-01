Police sources have contradicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement that 18 people have been detained on suspicion of arson.

According to police, the number of detainees is inaccurate.

According to them, only three suspects have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the arson attacks that broke out in the Jerusalem hills in recent days.

During his speech earlier Thursday at the International Bible Quiz, Netanyahu said: "We have 18 people suspected of setting fires." Taking aim at the Palestinian Authority leadership, saying, "Our neighbors who claim they love this land - speak about burning the land. We love the land, we protect the land. I am sure we will be able to cope with this challenge as well."

Police said there have not been 18 arrests related to arson, nor 18 suspected of incitement. It is possible, however, that Netanyahu's statement was made due to the number of posts published on social media networks, in which there appears to be incitement to set fires - but those individuals were not detained.

Meanwhile, 126 fire and rescue teams are still working to extinguish the fire in the Jerusalem Hills, assisted by firefighters from the Elad Fire Squadron. Efforts are concentrated in six main areas: the Burma Road, Eshtaol, Hakdoshim Forest (Forest of the Martyrs), Canada Park, Sha'ar Hagai, Shoresh, Mevo'ot Neve Ilan, and Nataf.

Fire and Rescue officials note that in the next few hours, maximum efforts will be concentrated on attempting to gain control of the fires during the afternoon, before the winds pick up again.

In addition, in accordance with the instructions from the Chief of Staff, IDF forces continue to assist Israel Police and the Fire and Rescue Service forces in order to extinguish the fires which ignited over the past 24 hours.

The IAF is providing ongoing support by means of its firefighting teams, which are operating alongside dedicated fire extinguishers from special units. In addition, the Air Force has established a command post for to synchronize the aerial efforts in the area of the fire.