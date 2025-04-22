הריסת בית המחבל בכפר א-ראם דובר צה"ל

IDF forces from the Binyamin Regional Brigade and the Yahalom Unit, as well as Judea and Samaria Border Police forces, demolished the home of the terrorist Muhammad Shahab in the town of a-Ram, north of Jerusalem.

The terrorist carried out a ramming attack at the Nir Tzvi Junction last June, severely wounding IDF intelligence officer Captain Ariel Topaz, who later succumbed to his wounds. Three other IDF soldiers were wounded in the attack as well.

Three Border Police reservists who were patrolling the area neutralized the terrorist.

The 27-year-old terrorist is an Israeli Arab from eastern Jerusalem who also owns a house in the Palestinian Authority-controlled a-Ram.