IDF paratroopers on Saturday evening eliminated two terrorists who attempted to ram Israelis at a police checkpoint in the Hebron area.

An Israeli was very lightly injured.

"A short while ago, two terrorists accelerated their vehicle toward IDF soldiers during an operational activity at a security checkpoint in Hebron," the IDF confirmed.

"The soldiers fired at the terrorists and eliminated them."

The IDF later said that an uninvolved Palestinian Authority Arab was killed during the exchange of fire.