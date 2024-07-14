זירת הפיגוע בצומת ניר צבי ערוץ 7

Four people were injured, one critically and one seriously, in a suspected ramming attack at the Nir Tzvi intersection in central Israel Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle was neutralized and received medical treatment at the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver ran over the three pedestrians before crashing into a bus stop.

The two victims who were seriously and critically injured were young men of about 20 years old. The other two victims were moderately and lightly injured.

Police identified the terrorist as 27-year-old Muhammad Aaleb Mahmoud Shahab an Israeli citizen from eastern Jerusalem.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai stated at the scene: "The terrorist was acting alone. Initial investigations found that he had no assistance or collaborators. He was neutralized by a reserve Border Police force." The force according to Shabtai was part of reinforcements that were called in light of threats following the possible elimination of Hamas militant wing leader Mohammed Deif.

Police Spokesman Eli Levi told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the scene of the attack: "Border Police forces neutralized the terrorist. I understand that some of the injured opened fire and assisted in neutralizing the terrorist and preventing him from executing an even worse attack." He added: "The possibility that it was a combined attack has been ruled out, it was a ramming attack, the gunshots that I reported were those of the neutralization of the terrorist."

Magen David Adom (MDA) Paramedic Michelle Rashkovski and EMT Shneor Tsik said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a vehicle that had hit pedestrians stopped at a bus stop. We immediately called additional forces to the scene. Near the bus stop, 2 men about 20-years-old were lying, one of them conscious and the other unconscious and both suffering from multiple life-threatening injuries. We immediately provided them life-saving medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding, immobilization and drug treatment and evacuated them in MDA's intensive care units to Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Medical Center."

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and Shfela branch head Aryeh Mendelson reported from the scene: "According to passersby, the vehicle hit pedestrians who were standing near the bus stop. With the help of other EMTs, we provided medical assistance at the scene to two young men who were seriously injured and another one who sustained light injuries. The three were evacuated to the Shamir-Assaf Harofeh Medical Center."

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: TPS

credit: ערוץ 7