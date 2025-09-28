The IDF Cleared for Publication on Sunday that Staff Sergeant Inbar Avraham Kav, aged 20, from Lotem, fell in a ramming attack earlier in the day at the Jit Junction in Samaria.

Kav was a soldier in the 890th Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, he is the 913th soldier to fall since Hamas's attack on October 7th, 2023.

The IDF is investigating whether Kav, after being wounded by the vehicle, was hit by gunfire directed at the terrorist as well.

The terror attack occured at the intersection near Kedumim and IDF soldiers at the scene opened fire at the vehicle and eliminated the terrorist.

IDF soldiers from the Samaria Regional Brigade were dispatched to the area to conduct searches and inspections at the entrance to Shechem and nearby villages.

The terrorist was identified as Mahmoud al-A'qad, aged 24, from Shechem (Nablus). Following the attack, al=A'qad left the vehicle and approached the soldier, at which point he was eliminated by soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade and an armed civilian who were standing at the hitchhiking station.

The soldiers found a knife in the terrorist's vehicle.