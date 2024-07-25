The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Thursday morning that Captain Ariel Topaz, aged 24, from Pardes Hanna, succumbed to his injuries after he was seriously injured during a terrorist attack at the Nir Tzvi junction , adjacent to the Tzrifin Military Base, on July 14.

Topaz was an intelligence officer in the Intelligence Directorate's Research Division. His family has been notified.

Three other soldiers were injured in the same attack and were evacuated for treatment at Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver ran over the three pedestrians before crashing into a bus stop.

Police identified the terrorist as 27-year-old Muhammad Aaleb Mahmoud Shahab, an Israeli citizen from eastern Jerusalem.