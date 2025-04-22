Iran on Monday accused Israel of seeking to “undermine” its ongoing nuclear talks with the United States.

“A kind of coalition is forming… to undermine and disrupt the diplomatic process,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei told reporters, as quoted by AFP, claiming Israel was behind the effort.

“Alongside it are a series of warmongering currents in the United States and figures from different factions,” the spokesman added.

Baqaei’s comments followed a second round of indirect discussions between Iranian and American representatives which was held in Rome on Saturday, after a first round in Oman.

Both rounds of dialogue have been described by involved parties as “constructive.”

On Friday, before the second round of talks, a senior Iranian official said that Iran has conveyed its willingness to accept certain restrictions on its uranium enrichment efforts, provided the United States offers firm guarantees against any future withdrawal from a nuclear accord.

The official also said that Iran has made clear that its missile development program is non-negotiable and falls outside the scope of any nuclear accord.

US negotiator Steve Witkoff emphasized Washington’s position last week in a social media post, insisting that Iran must “stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment” as a condition for reaching an agreement.

US President Donald Trump has said he prefers to solve the nuclear standoff with Iran through a deal, but has also not ruled out military action against Iran.

Two weeks ago, Trump said that, if military action is required to thwart Iran’s nuclear program, Israel will be involved and even lead the effort.

“With Iran, if it requires military, we’re going to have military. Israel will be the leader of that. But nobody leads us, we do what we want to do,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

Asked what his deadline would be for Iran to reach a deal, the President replied, “I can’t really be specific, but when you start talks, you know if they’re going along well or not, and I would say the conclusion would be when I think they’re not going along well."