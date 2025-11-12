The US State Department issued a sharp rebuke of the Iranian regime on Sunday, warning that widespread corruption and mismanagement have pushed the country to the brink of collapse. In a statement published on its official Farsi-language X account, the department highlighted the escalating economic turmoil and deepening water crisis facing Iran.

"Iran is collapsing under the weight of the regime's corruption and mismanagement. Economic instability, soaring inflation, and now a growing water crisis have led to nationwide water rationing, placing millions of families in Tehran at risk of potential evacuation," the statement read.

The post further accused the Islamic Republic of prioritizing regional destabilization over addressing domestic hardships. "Instead of responding to these urgent needs, the regime has this year smuggled $1 billion in hard currency to its terrorist proxy group Hezbollah. For this regime, financing terrorism and sowing instability in the region take precedence over meeting its people's basic needs," it continued.

"The Iranian people deserve leaders who care about their health, prosperity, and future - not a regime that sacrifices their well-being for its destructive aims."

The warning comes as Iran grapples with one of its worst water crises in decades. Tehran's reservoirs have dropped to nearly half capacity, and officials have begun implementing nightly water pressure reductions. President Masoud Pezeshkian has cautioned that, without rainfall by December, formal rationing in the capital is inevitable and evacuation may be required.

Water levels in key reservoirs have plummeted, with the Amir Kabir Dam currently at just 8% of its full capacity. The crisis, worsened by decades of mismanagement and climate change, has led to similar shortages in major cities, including Mashhad and Isfahan. Nationwide, at least 19 major dams are reported to be effectively dry.

Despite these mounting challenges, authorities have focused on temporary relief measures while urging citizens to install private water storage systems. Critics say the government's response remains insufficient, blaming years of poor planning and political appointments for the worsening situation.