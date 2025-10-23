Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Wednesday that Tehran will not return to negotiations with the United States as long as Washington continues to make what he called “unreasonable demands,” according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“Talks that were ongoing with the US as well as New York negotiations were suspended and did not go forward because of excessive US demands,” Araghchi stated.

Tehran and Washington held five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations, mediated by Oman, which ended following the 12-day air war in June, during which Israeli and American forces bombed Iranian nuclear sites .

Araghchi stated that Iran had maintained contact with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff through mediators, and reiterated that Iran “has always been committed to diplomacy and peaceful solutions.”

Diplomatic efforts were further complicated after France, Germany, and the United Kingdom triggered the “snapback” mechanism of the 2015 nuclear deal in late August.

Despite the renewed pressure, Western leaders emphasized that diplomacy remains on the table.